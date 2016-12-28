2 sites set up for Christmas tree recycling

The Keep Oconee County Beautiful Commission has established two locations for residents to have their Christmas trees recycled on Jan. 7, and in return receive a free tree seedling from the Oconee Lions Club and the Georgia Forestry Commission.

Trees can be brought to Harris Shoals Park in Watkinsville or to the Home Depot at the Oconee Connector from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day.

However, residents can also leave their trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 7 at a designated area inside Harris Shoals Park or at any of the county’s recycling collection sites during normal operating hours.

For more information, call (706) 310-3560.

About Author staff