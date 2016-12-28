Athens Academy band members honored

Several Athens Academy band members recently received honors for their musical talents.

Freshman Elijah Bowden advanced to the second round of the Georgia Music Educators Association’s All-State Band auditions on baritone saxophone.

Elijah will audition at the state level in January for an opportunity to be seated in the prestigious All-State band. He is the son of Lynette and Wade Bowden of Athens.

Eighth-grader Natalie Dorn, who plays the clarinet, was selected for the District 14 Honor Band. Natalie auditioned and was chosen as one of only 40 clarinet players from the surrounding counties to participate in the event. She is the daughter of Tricia Dorn of Athens.

Seventh-graders Elliott Brown and Landrum Brown and eighth-grader Annika Nilsson recently performed in the University of Georgia’s Middle School Honor Band Festival, MidFest. Elliott and Landrum are the twin sons of Julie and Chad Brown of Dewy Rose. Annika is the daughter of Heidi and Kent Nilsson of Athens.

Seniors Mabel Tie and Kathryn Lockwood were selected to perform in UGA’s January High School Honor Band Festival, JanFest. Mabel is the daughter of Joyce Wong and Jingzhi Tie of Watkinsville. Kathryn is the daughter of Bonnie and Mat Lockwood of Athens.

The school’s band director is Christopher Byrd.

About Author staff