Athens Academy, Prince Avenue Christian split in middle school contest

Athens Academy’s girls’ middle school basketball team and Prince Avenue Christian’s boys’ middle school basketball team both remained undefeated in the league after coming away with wins against their rivals on Wednesday at the Spartan Center.

The Lady Spartans defeated the Lady Wolverines 40-27 to improve to 8-0.

“We are growing as a team and that is what you always want to see,” said Lady Spartans head coach Joe Tillman. “We have a great group of girls with eighth graders that are great leaders. Their attitudes and effort are 100 percent each day coming out. It is a pleasure for me to get to work with kids like that.”

The Wolverines beat the Spartans in the final seconds to win 32-30 and improve to 14-0.

“Our goal this year is to help the kids understand the game of basketball and come together as a team,” said Wolverines head coach Brad Johnson. “The wins are good but we want them to become better basketball players and hopefully win in the process.”

The Lady Spartans led 8-0 after the first quarter and held PACS scoreless until 4:58 remained in the second quarter.

“We preach a lot about coming out of the gates with high energy and great defense and press to create an up-tempo game. The girls did a nice job,” Tillman said. “Our press was very good. We are trying to create a lot of bad passes. We did a great job on our rotations.”

“They came out with good pressure and knocked us back on our heels a little bit. We didn’t handle it as well as we are capable of,” said Lady Wolverines head coach Daniel Head. “We turned the ball over that led to some easy baskets for them. We weren’t boxing out and getting defensive rebounds as well as we can. That hurt us and led to some second-chance opportunities for them. That knocked us back on our heels. We didn’t get an opportunity to get as many shots on the offensive end as we would have liked.”

Meg Williams led the Lady Spartans with 11 points. Rose Bone had 10 points. Amy Porter Kemp had seven points. Popi Marquez and Emmie Waugh both had four points. Caroline Manfredi and McKenzie Elrod both had two points.

Kam Caldwell led the Lady Wolverines with 10 points. Maggie Allen and Cassie Atha both had seven points. Annie Cross had two points. Nealie Cook had one point.

The Lady Wolverines are 6-2 this season, with both losses coming against Athens Academy.

“The girls are incredible. They work so hard. They came in ready to work hard. They really like each other and want to work hard for each other. They have really improved,” Head said. “Their growth over the course of the season has been very encouraging and it’s a testament to how hard they work.”

In the boys’ game, the Wolverines led 24-16 going into the fourth quarter and 30-23 with 1:50 left, but some turnovers by the Wolverines created by the Spartans’ press helped the Spartans tie the game at 30-30 with 20 seconds left after Jack Nasworthy hit a short jumper.

With less than 10 seconds left, the Spartans had the ball again and were attempting an inbounds pass. This time, it was the Wolverines’ defense that came away with a key play.

The Spartans’ inbounds pass was tipped by Brock Vandagriff and deflected to Branson Meeler, who hit a layup with less than three seconds left to give the Wolverines a 32-30 victory.

“It was a great finish. It was a great game by both teams. A fun atmosphere,” Johnson said. “We talk about if something bad happens, don’t let it affect the next play. They made a great run on us coming from behind. We had a couple of bad plays. At the very end, we put a full-court press on them and made the steal. Brock Vandagriff was able to make the deflection and Branson Meeler made a great one-on-one play after the steal and finished the game.”

“We had it. It was a good defensive play by them. We knew the press was coming,” said Spartans head coach Kalupe Booze. “We had it set up to get it in one of our guard’s hands, drive and attack the bucket and hopefully get to the free-throw line. It hurts because we never got to see what would have happened if we executed. They are hurting and they saw what it is going to take to beat them, especially if we see them in the championship round. We are looking forward to a rematch.”

Johnson said it was good for his players to go through the situations the Spartans put his team through at the middle school level.

“They will face this more and more through high school,” Johnson said. “You want to put kids in pressure situations. You want kids to fail and that way, they learn from their mistakes and only improve. That is what happened in that moment. Fortunately we were able to put that behind us and make plays when we had to.”

Jake Johnson led the Wolverines with seven points. J.J. Hudson, Meeler and Phillip Kelley all had six points. Caleb Ellard had five points. Vandagriff had two points.

Nasworthy led the Spartans with nine points, all coming in the fourth quarter. Palmer Bush had eight points. Hugh Laughlin had six points. James Chandler had three points. John Ferguson and Cal Camp both had two points.

The Spartans dropped to 9-2 with both losses coming against PACS.

“We have been able to beat everybody because of our size and we haven’t had to do much else. When we see Prince, they are just as big as we are so we have to dig a little deeper. It’s a good matchup all of the way around,” Booze said. “It’s a good test for our kids. They fought hard and they are eager to see them again .We will be ready next time.”

The middle school tournament is January 21 at Athens Academy and the finals of the tournament will be January 23 at Athens Christian. The Lady Spartans clinched the top spot with Thursday’s 39-8 win against St. Joseph’s. Meredith Reynolds had 11 points. Bone and Williams both had nine points. The Spartans rebounded from the loss to PACS with a 52-21 win against St. Joseph’s thanks to John Shepherd’s 22 points. He hit seven 3-pointers.