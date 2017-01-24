Comments Off on Athens Academy spellers advance to next level

Athens Academy eighth-graders Malcolm Marett, left, and Edward Nichols have both advanced to the next level of the Georgia Independent Schools Association (GISA) Middle School Spelling Bee.

Malcolm won the oral spelling bee on Jan. 13 and Edward was the winner of the written spelling bee, which was given earlier in the month.

Both will represent Athens Academy at the District Bee on Feb. 9 at Woodward Academy in Atlanta. Malcolm is the son of Rob and Braden Marett of Athens. Edward is the son of Matt and Ashley Nichols of Athens. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

