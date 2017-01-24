Athens Academy sweeps Prince Avenue Christian to win middle school league championships

The finals of the Athens Area Middle School Tournament league championship pitted Athens Academy against Prince Avenue Christian in both the girls’ and boys’ contests on Monday at Athens Christian.

The Lady Spartans were the top seed and dominated the championship game on their way to winning their first league title with a 45-17 win against the second-seeded Lady Wolverines.

“It is a lot of fun for these girls,” said Lady Spartans head coach Joe Tillman. “We have been knocking on the door. We have been second the last two years. It is a lot of credit to the older kids encouraging the younger ones, pushing them to grow and get better. This is the year it came together for us. It’s a special group of girls, especially the eighth graders. They are great leaders with a really high basketball IQ. It’s a good group. We are proud of them.”

The second-seeded Spartans handed the top-seeded Wolverines their first loss of the season and won their second title in program history with a 50-43 win.

“It was extremely exciting but they believed they could do it,” said Spartans head coach Kalupe Booze. “They played solid. They stayed out of foul trouble. They were really hurt last time when we lost at the end of the game. This is all they have been talking about. We have played three or four games in between and this is all they have been talking about, when they saw Prince again. I had a feeling they were going to play well and they did. I am happy for them, happy for the program and happy for everybody.”

The Lady Spartans got out to a big lead in the first quarter and never looked back, taking a 12-2 lead after the first quarter.

“That was our whole thought process coming in,” Tillman said. “We wanted to come out fast and strong with a high level of intensity. Play our game and put a lot of pressure on them. We feed off of that. We got some good turnovers and got out of the gates quick. That is what we wanted to do.”

The Lady Spartans outscored the Lady Wolverines 14-4 in the second quarter to lead 26-6 at halftime, and they led 37-13 after the third quarter.

“We all worked together,” said Rose Bone, who led the Lady Spartans with 15 points. “I have known these girls for about four years before I came to this school. It was really fun getting to play with them. We realized when we are together we play like a true champion. When we work as a team, we deserved to win the championship.”

Bone and Amy Porter Kemp were named to the all-tournament team. Kemp had six points in the win. Meredith Reynolds had 10 points. McKenzie Elrod had six points. Popi Marquez had four points, and Emmie Waugh and Meg Williams both had two points.

“We push the seventh grade if they have to come in,” Bone said. “We push them enough where they can take our lead. They can take care of business just as well as we could.”

Tillman said all five starters are moving up to the high school next season.

“They are outstanding kids and great basketball players. (Varsity head coach Brian Olson) definitely is looking forward to having them,” Tillman said.

With the players returning, Tillman said he hopes winning the championship will motivate them for next season.

“Now they have been here and experienced the excitement of it, the tension of it, the nerves coming into it and the joy of it,” Tillman said. “There is a lot of joy to reach the top of the mountain. Each season, we start fresh. Nothing is guaranteed. All sports teams, no matter what, is a journey and it’s youth sports so there is more to it than wins and losses. It’s about learning how to be good teammates and understanding roles and how your role could change from day to day or even within a game. Can you be a good teammate and supportive no matter the role? That is what these girls have grown a lot to understand this year. That is one of the greatest things that came out of this season.”

Anna Greer Vandagriff led the Lady Wolverines with six points. Cassie Atha had five points. Kam Caldwell, who was named to the all-tournament team, had two points. Tori Cameron and O’Connor Daniel both had two points.

“In the locker room, my word to them is you don’t let anybody else define your success,” said Lady Wolverines head coach Daniel Head. “If it is championship or bust, that means only one team has success every year. That is not a good way to define success. Each girl in that locker room got better as the year went on. They improved and built friendships and relationships that will hopefully last well past this basketball season into high school. Those are all measurements of success. To make it to a championship game, not everybody gets an opportunity to play for a championship no matter what level. That is special for them too. It was a great team to get to coach, a real pleasure for me.”

The Lady Wolverines finished the season with three losses, all coming to Athens Academy.

“That’s a good team. Deserving of winning the championship, for sure. They blitzed us right from the start and hit some 3’s,” Head said. “We had some breakdown in our defensive rotation and left them open. They are too good to leave open. They make those open 3’s. It wasn’t without an incredible effort by my girls. I am very proud of them to get to this point.”

Spartans win second title

When the Spartans and Wolverines met on January 11, the Wolverines led 11-4 after the first quarter but had to get a last-second steal and layup to hold off the Spartans 32-30.

In Monday’s game, the Wolverines led after the first quarter again but it was only 7-6.

“I told them we were right there because the first two times we played them, they got out to a big lead. This time it was close,” said Spartans head coach Kalupe Booze.

The Spartans outscored the Wolverines 16-8 in the second quarter and went into the locker room with a 22-15 lead.

“They had a season like us. They didn’t really have any competition. I looked at their box scores and they blew a lot of teams out. I knew if we kept it close, it would be unfamiliar territory like it was last game. I am happy we were able to come through and make the plays when we needed it,” Booze said.

The Spartans went into the fourth quarter with a 34-24 lead but with 3:17 left in the game, Branson Meeler knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 36-32.

Moments later, Jack Nasworthy responded with a 3-pointer to get the lead back up to seven points with 2:58 left.

The Wolverines cut the lead to four points again with 1:08 left after another 3-pointer from Meeler but less than 10 seconds later, Charlie Hynes hit a shot to give the Spartans a 45-39 lead.

The Spartans connected on five of eight free throws in the final 41 seconds, with Nasworthy going 3-for-4 from the line during that span, to seal the win. The Spartans made nine of 15 free-throw attempts in the game.

“That was thrilling. I have never been through something like that. Best moments of my life,” said Nasworthy, who was named to the all-tournament team. “Kalupe had us work on free throws all week warming up for the game. We went out there and hit most of our free throws. That is what won it for us.”

Nasworthy led the Spartans with 11 points. Hynes added eight points. Palmer Bush, who was named to the all-tournament team, Cal Camp and Hugh Laughlin all had seven points. John Shepherd had four points. Lewis Scruggs and James Chandler both had three points.

The Spartans’ only two losses this season came against PACS.

“We just hit shots. The last time we played them, we had some open shots but didn’t make them. We played tough defense last game and that is what kept us in it in the end,” Booze said. “I tried to switch it up every now and then. They hit a 3 in one of my zone presses. I had to come out of it but I kept switching it around. That’s the key with Prince Avenue. They are talented and you have to give them different looks. You can’t keep running the same thing and I guess it worked. I am happy for them. They worked hard. They deserved it.”

Jake Johnson was named to the all-tournament team and led the Wolverines with 17 points. Meeler had nine points. Caleb Ellard had six points. J.J. Hudson and Brock Vandagriff both had four points. Phillip Kelley had three points.

“It was a great, competitive game. They were able to get a lead on us early in the game. We had a hard time getting a rhythm and trying to score points,” said Wolverines head coach Brad Johnson. “They made some tough buckets on us. They got us in foul trouble in the second quarter and took a lead on us. It was fun to watch these kids compete. A lot of these kids have known each other since they were 5-years old. We were regular-season champs and they are the tournament champs. It was fun to watch all of the kids compete in an environment like this.”

The Wolverines finished the season with a 17-1 record.

“It was awesome. It was awesome for these kids to learn how to play the game and come together. We only had one player on this team last year. The rest of them were in a different league called Premier. For them to come together as fast as they have to have the record that they have, and to all of the practices and games that they have done, has been pretty awesome to watch,” Johnson said. “I can’t imagine a team practicing harder than ours all year long. We beat them twice but tonight wasn’t our night. They earned it. It was fun to watch them compete. We were just a couple of baskets short.”