Athens Academy’s Ali Garrett signs with Lehigh University for volleyball

Athens Academy senior Ali Garrett will be heading to Pennsylvania for college. She signed last month with Lehigh University, located in Bethlehem, Pa., to continue her volleyball career.

“I am really excited. I have known I am going there for a couple of months now. Getting it down on paper is really exciting and gratifying,” Garrett said. “I really liked the school academically and the area and the vibe of the school. With the volleyball combined, it was the perfect fit for me.”

The school is located around an hour and a half from Philadelphia and around two hours from New York City.

“I went once or twice. I visited Philly and New York. It was exciting. I am really excited to go,” Garrett said. “It is going to be kind of cold but I am excited about it. It will be different enough and I wanted to get away from home. A lot of people go to UGA and stay here. I am looking forward to something new.”

Garrett has played volleyball since she was 11 years old. She started playing when her mom, who played when she was in high school, suggested to her to give the sport a try.

“I did and I fell in love with it,” Garrett said.

Garrett was a setter but changed positions to play libero when she was 15. She will play the libero position at Lehigh.

“I switched because I am not growing anymore. Since I am small, it is a natural fit,” she said. “It was easier and harder than I expected. It was easier because a lot of the digging. Being a libero involves a lot of setting too. The serve-receive was kind of hard for me to get at first, and I am still working on that all of the time. It has improved and now it’s alright.”

Garrett was named the Athens Banner-Herald volleyball player of the year for her successful season playing for Jane Thomas and the Lady Spartans. She also plays club volleyball for A5.

“From Jane to all of my teammates, it has been one of the best high school experiences that I have had and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. The relationships I have made with these girls is unparalleled,” Garrett said. “I’ve been with A5 since I was 13. I think I have gotten to where I am because of them because it is pretty rigorous training. I owe all of my success to their workouts and training so they have gotten me where I am.”