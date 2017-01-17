Athens furniture maker pulls in wood artists for OCAF exhibit

Abraham Tesser has worked with wood for 35 years, so it was with an expert’s eye that he looked for wood artists in the Southeast to join in the first-ever exhibit featuring wood art in Northeast Georgia.

“I found people whose work I really like and asked if they had any current work they would put in the show. I got very lucky. World-class people agreed,” said Tesser, an Athens resident who specializes in furniture. “They felt maybe the time was right where it was time to show some of the best that is available.”

The “Wood Works: A Regional Exhibition” opens Friday, Jan. 20, with a reception for the 40 artists who are exhibiting the show hosted by the Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation in Watkinsville. Artists from Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and South Carolina have pieces in the show.

The reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. in the gallery. The exhibit remains up Tuesdays through Saturdays until Feb. 17.

“I don’t remember anything like this and that makes it exciting,” Tesser said.

Tesser also received input from artists he knew in regards to other artists working in wood in the region.

“I’ve been woodworking most of my adult life and I appreciate wood art, so I knew a lot of people, if not personally, at least by reputation,” he said. “It fell together in a way I think people will enjoy.”

Among those invited are Big Jim Babcock of Albany, who makes bows, and Atlantan Philp Moulthrop, whose family is nationally known for wood turning in which objects are made by spinning the wood on a lathe and shaping it with a tool.

“We have some furniture that is made from branches and bark and it looks primitive, but it’s hardly primitive. You couldn’t go in your backyard and accomplish the same thing,” Tesser said.

“Being the curator, I don’t have any of my own work in the show, but the work that will be in the show is from people whose work I’ve admired, some for a very long time,” he said.

Tesser even saw work from artists he had never heard of, such as Robert Brou of Atlanta, who made what is called a gorilla chair.

“I didn’t know the guy and I looked at that chair and I thought ‘Holly moly. What is happening here.’ I became acquainted with his work and he’s just dynamite,” Tesser said.