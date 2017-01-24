Atlanta artists to speak on transforming wood into art

In the words of veteran Athens furniture-maker Abraham Tesser, one of the finest artists invited to “Wood Works: A Regional Exhibition” is Sabiha Mujtaba.

From her Atlanta studio, Mujtaba turns out detailed and creative wood pieces, some of which are on exhibit now through Feb. 17 at the Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation Center in Watkinsville.

Forty woodworkers were invited to participate in this exhibit centering on creations made in wood. Mujtaba, along with wood turner Philip Moulthrop of Atlanta, will give a gallery talk on their work at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the center. The lecture is free.

Mujtaba, a native of Pakistan, moved with her parents to London when she was about 10. While in London, she studied sculpture in college, where she also had the opportunity to work in various trade shops dedicated to skills such as welding, plastering, brick-laying, gold leafing and wood-working.

“We did that while we were doing our general sculpture courses,” she said. “It was basically anything that was directed toward the trade industry rather than pure sculptural aesthetic learning. Materials are very important for sculptors. Just knowing as much as we possibly can about materials makes it easier for sculptors to make choices on how to create.”

She moved to Atlanta in 1981 and it was there while working as an apprentice in a wood shop that she embraced her creative talents to a material that grows from the earth.

Today, she has her own business, Chrysalis Woodworks.

“I wanted to come back into the sculptural realm rather than a traditional furniture-maker,” she said. Clients come to her about specific pieces, which they discuss. Among her works are designs to frame mirrors.

“I never do any reproductions. It’s always something different,” Mujtaba said. “The sense of working with the client is to me incredibly important. It gives me a lot of ideas as I’m speaking to them. The reason they come to me is because they like something unusual.”

Sometimes she works the snake figure into her work — a figure that is somewhat alarming to some people.

“It’s interesting that people would be afraid of just the image of a snake. It’s not harmful at all because it’s made of wood,” she said. She acknowledges “they are powerful creatures and you have to be respectful of an animal that can harm you.”

The snake is a symbol often revered and can be frightening and provocative at the same time, according to the artist. The cobra was often used by cultures such as the ancient Egyptians. In Asia, she said there are many traditions in regards to cobras.

“Snakes in my work are totally passive,” she said. “They are actually just observing you or they are like a protective image.”

Mujtaba works in many woods, but uses cherry for many pieces.

“Cherry machines very well. It’s beautiful and has lovely grain patterns. I also work with walnut and local woods — meaning woods we get in the States,” she said.

She expressed pleasure at having her work exhibited with so many other wood artists at OCAF.

“I have to say some of the people’s work is so incredibly amazing. They are internationally and world-renown folks, so this show is quite amazing in that it pulled in these people,” the woman of wood said.

Follow Wayne Ford at http://www.facebook.com/WayneFordABH.