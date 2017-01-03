Comments Off on Bishop man inducted in aviation hall of fame

A Bishop man was recently inducted into the Experimental Aircraft Association Sport Aviation Hall of Fame in Oshkosh, Wis.

The honor was bestowed in November on five aviators including Robert Armstrong of Bishop.

Armstrong learned to fly while he was attending high school in Athens and soon discovered he had an interest in aerobatic flight, according to a news release from the association.

Armstrong finished second in the U.S. National Aerobatic Championships in 1998 in his first year of competition. Since then, he has qualified for the American team 10 times in the World Aerobatic Championships.

He has more than 17,000 hours of flight time, including thousands of hours as an airline pilot. Armstrong’s more than 5,000 hours of sport aviation includes 1,600 hours of aerobatic flight time.

Armstrong, whose family moved to Athens in 1968, obtained his private pilot’s license before his senior year in high school and his mechanics license the summer after this graduation, according to a story in the International Acrobatic Club newsletter.

Armstrong has flown 80 types of aircraft, according to the story.

The others honored at the event were Tracy Knauss of Chattanooga, Tenn., for the Ultralight Hall of Fame; Phil Coulson of Lawton, Mich., for the Vintage Aircraft Association Hall of Fame; Doug Champlin received a posthumous induction into the Warbirds of America Hall of Fame and Jim Bede also received a posthumous induction into the EAA Homebuilders Hall of Fame.

The EAA Sport Aviation Halls of Fame were established to honor the outstanding achievements of men and women in aviation who share the spirit of EAA and its community. Those inducted into the hall of fame are selected by their peers.

About Author staff