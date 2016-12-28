DAR honors an Oconee Community Patriot

The Rev. John Andrew Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution recently honored Watkinsville resident Kate Harp McDaniel with the Community Patriot Award.

The award recognizes her service to various groups in Oconee County, including the Oconee Development Authority, the county’s elections committee, Oconee Veterans Park and the Oconee Farmers Market.

The award was presented on Dec. 11 during a meeting at the home of Bill and Lisa Douglas in Bishop.

While Oconee County is now her adopted home, McDaniel grew up on a farm on the southern end of Seminole County near the Florida line.

“We grew cotton, peanuts and corn. Most farmers did back in those days,” she said.

As a child, her family would travel to Donaldsonville for groceries.

“About once a year after the cotton came in and we earned some money, we went into town for clothes and shoes,” she said.

McDaniel graduated high school in 1953 and while she was in college, her parents moved off the farm and into nearby Bainbridge due in part to the creation of Lake Seminole, which swallowed forests and farmlands as its waters covered nearly 38,000 acres.

“Lake Seminole covered quite a few acres and our farm was close to the Chattahoochee River,” she said.

One summer during college, she worked in a pickle-making plant in the small town of Attapulgus, where she inspected cucumbers and removed those that were not suitable for pickling.

Years ago, she returned to the area of her family’s farm and it was completely different than she remembered as a youngster. She no longer travels back to the place of her birth.

“Everybody is gone. All my kinfolk that lived close to us are all dead,” said McDaniel, who is 82.

She attended Berry College in Rome for her college education.

“I went there to study interior decorating and I ended up in the chemistry department,” she said. “I was told by someone who came to the college that women chemists were few and far between and that if we majored in chemistry, we would be guaranteed a job. I switched to chemistry and that’s where I met Mac, who was majoring in chemistry.”

She would marry William “Mac” McDaniel, who had a long career with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and they would have two children during their 56 years of marriage. He passed away in 2013.

When she graduated college in 1957, she obtained a job as a chemist at Emory University in Atlanta, but after about a year, she learned a federal agency had an opening for a chemist. She took a job with the federal government in 1958 and retired in 2004.

In the 1950s, she was part of a team of scientists that conducted groundbreaking work on cholesterol.

“The team was recognized in 1959 for discovering that cholesterol will cause hardening of the arteries. They called it atherosclerosis. There were about 30 of us that worked on the team and discovered the significance of cholesterol, the good and the bad. It wasn’t even talked about before we did our research. The word cholesterol was not in the general vocabulary,” she said.

Today, she stays active in her community, often attending functions and always with her camera taking photos of the people attending events.

She also supports the local Pilot Club, Extra Special People and Watkinsville First Christian Church.

Earlier this year she was hospitalized, but is now back volunteering her time.

“That slowed me down quite a bit, but I’m still trying to be active because they say activity keeps you alive,” the daughter of a South Georgia farmer said.