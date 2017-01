on Gallery owner has large collection of works by late Bishop folk artist Wellborn

Robert Lowery pulls out a piece of folk artwork by Annie Geraldine Wellborn, who died in April 2010.

Lowery, who owns an art gallery in Danielsville, has a large collection of Wellborn’s works.

She lived in Bishop for many years and rose to prominence as a folk artist in the mid-1990s.

In this photo taken several years ago, Lowery talked about how he and Wellborn bonded as friends. The mobile home where she lived and produced much of her work in Bishop has been torn down. (Photo by WAYNE FORD)

