Kennesaw man to speak in Watkinsville about Civil War ‘guerrillas’ who operated in North Georgia

The TRR Cobb Camp chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday to hear a lecture from an author and history enthusiast who plans to talk about the “guerrillas” operating in the North Georgia mountains during the Civil War.

The talk is free and open to the public at the Senior Center auditorium at Oconee Veterans Park on Hog Mountain Road.

The speaker, Robert C. Jones, has been president of the Kennesaw Historical Society for 21 years and has written about 40 books on various topics related to history from World War II to the Revolutionary War. He has also written four books regarding railroads.

Jones’ latest book released is “A Guide to the Civil War in South Carolina.”

“I use him quite often. He is pretty knowledgeable,” said Lowry Harper of Watkinsville, who serves as program chairman for the SCV chapter and has the same role with the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Earlier this year, Jones spoke to the SAR about famous Revolutionary War battles in the South.

Jones will talk about the guerrilla soldiers in the mountains that operated in some counties like Fannin, Gilmer and Rabun. These counties did not vote to secede from the United States as there were few plantations and few slaves, according to Harper.

Consequently, the mountain area “became a magnet for Confederate deserters and Union sympathizers,” according to Harper’s release.

“A lot in the mountains considered themselves either Confederate or Union, but they were really neither. They were basically bandits,” said Harper, who has a personal interest in what happened in the mountains where he had ancestors.

“My great-great grandfather was killed by these raiders,” he said. “His four sons were in the Army and he was pretty old and sick. They took him behind where he lived, tied him to a tree and shot him and another guy.”

The two victims of this execution were buried in a church graveyard at Ellijay.

The SCV meets the first Thursday of each month at the Senior Center.