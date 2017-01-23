Longtime Oconee County baseball coach Stan Fricks passes away

Stan Fricks, who guided Oconee County’s baseball program to a success on the field and helped get made Arrowhead Park into one of the top high school baseball fields in Georgia, passed away on Sunday evening.

“Stan was the epitome of calm, which is one reason we got along so well because I am the typical football coach – loud, fiery, passionate. I was the fire and he was the ice. He kept me on an even keel,” said current Warriors’ head coach Tom Gooch. “From time to time, I would get him fired up. When we beat Northside-Columbus with a walk-off home run in 2010 to make it to the Final Four for the first time in school history, he didn’t run out there or scream and holler but he walked up and gave me a double high-five and about knocked me down and said, ‘Hey Tom, we just won it!’ That is my favorite Stan Fricks moment. That was special because that is the furthest the program has gone. He was responsible for it.”

Fricks took over the freshman program at OCHS in 2001. He was head coach of the Warriors’ varsity team from 2003 until 2015 when he had to take a leave of absence from the dugout five games into the season because of medical reasons. The Warriors won the region championship that season in honor of Fricks.

“That was our rallying cry,” Gooch said.

The program recognized Fricks for all of his contributions to the program during last season’s Diamond Day. They retired his jersey and presented him with the region championship plaque.

“It was a lot of sweet memories,” Fricks said at Diamond Day. “The relationships with the parents, the coaches, Coach Gooch, Coach Bailey, certainly (Veterans) Coach (David) Coffey, the relationships with the players are pretty nice. Today is a nice day for high school baseball. It felt very good.”

As a head coach, Fricks won more than 300 games. While at Oconee County, the facilities improved and Arrowhead Park was named Field of the Year by the Georgia Dugout Club twice under Fricks.

“It was a process. A lot of parents and players who have gone on made the contribution,” Fricks said at last year’s Diamond Day. “It is a lot of work from people who have contributed in the past. Some of them are sitting over there in the stands and they keep coming back. This has been a process to get this park the way it is. It has been fun to see it happen over the years.”

During his time at Oconee County, buildings such as the indoor hitting facility, the building behind home plate that is houses the concession stand, bathrooms, press box and grilling area were built.

On the field, the program went to the state tournament nine seasons, advanced to the Elite Eight three times and the Final Four once. They won the region championship in 2015, 2010, 2008 and 2005.

He was named head coach of Prince Avenue Christian’s baseball program for this upcoming season.

“When he was trying to get better, that was the missing piece of him because baseball is who Stan Fricks is,” Gooch said. “When he wasn’t doing it, he wasn’t himself. When he got the job at Prince, everybody was concerned but we were all happy he was doing what he loved.

“I am going to miss most his smile and his genuine love for the game. He never seemed to be in a bad mood. He always had nice things to say. He is one of the most positive, non-conflict kinds of people you can ever run into. He was the guy – character, calm, cool, always dealt with parents in a professional manner, kids loved him, students loved him. I miss his demeanor. The aura of always being in control. His nickname among coaches in the state is The Silver Fox. That kind of epitomizes Stan – the wise old man that got it done.

“OCHS and Oconee County in general is going to miss him. He did an awful lot for the school and the community. Guys like him don’t come around very often and we are going to miss him.”