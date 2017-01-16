North Oconee grads Alexa and Paris Phillips, now at N.C. State, compete against UGA

Alexa Phillips and Paris Phillips were back in town on Monday to compete at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Phillips twins, both sophomores at North Carolina State, competed against the University of Georgia and they were both cheered loudly by fans in the sold-out arena.

“It was cool having the support system out here because my club gym is here, my friends and my family are here. We had such a big crowd for me and Alexa to come out and cheer on N.C. State. It’s nice to have that support system,” Paris said. “Athens is my hometown and it’s where I spent my high school years in club. I loved every minute of being back in Athens, especially competing on the competition floor here in Athens because this was always my dream – competing in Stegeman. It was awesome.”

Both Alexa and Paris graduated from North Oconee and trained at Georgia Elite Gymnastics, and gymnasts from the gym put on an exhibition prior to the meet Monday.

“After we finished warmup, we came through and all of the girls were standing in the tunnel and we all got to high-five and everyone was cheering,” Paris said. “It was awesome. We loved having them here.”

Following the meet, the Phillips sisters and UGA senior Morgan Reynolds, who also trained at Georgia Elite, visited with family and members of the gym.

“It felt great to be home competing. Having my teammates back with me was great,” Alexa said. “It felt great to compete with Morgan again. I only competed with her one year in club. It was great to be on the same competition floor.

“I was so happy I got to see all of my old teammates and be with everyone.”

Paris competed in the all-around for the Wolfpack. She scored a 9.775 on the vault, a 9.750 on the bars, a 9.600 on the beam and a 9.875 on the floor.

“I am getting more confident and I am persevering a little bit more,” Paris said. “Bars and beam, I didn’t compete on last year so I am gaining some experience and strength on those two events. We are excited to see how it comes on.”

Alexa competed on the vault and floor, scoring a 9.775 on the vault and a 9.750 on the floor. Last year, she competed in every meet for N.C. State – 10 times on the vault and seven times on the floor. She was named all-EAGL second team on the vault and was EAGL rookie of the week two times last season.

“I knew I could do it,” Alexa said. “I was very confident with myself. Like this year, I am excited. It was awesome to be a freshmen and competing. It is what I wanted to do.”

Paris also competed in every meet for N.C. State as a freshman – 10 times on the floor and eight times on the vault. She was named all-EAGL second team on the vault and was named EAGL rookie of the year once last season.

“It wasn’t my expectation (to compete in every meet as a freshman) but I wanted to do it for myself,” Paris said. “I knew I was good enough and I knew I could do it. It wasn’t a huge transition. It was more believing in myself. I believed I could do it.”

Both said they chose to attend N.C. State so they could continue to be on the same team.

“The ultimate decision for me was I got to be with my sister all four years. That was really what it came down to for us – having each other to support us,” Alexa said. “It is awesome to be a teammate with my sister. I get to be with her every day. We do everything together. We have always done everything together. It was something I couldn’t have done without her. I am glad I am with her.”

“The decision for me was more of it is close to home and I can have my twin sister here with me,” Paris said. “It is a beautiful school and beautiful campus. The coaches and support system is awesome, and being in a place that loved me as much as I loved it.”