North Oconee sweeps Oconee County

Highway 53 rivals North Oconee and Oconee County met on the hardwood for the second time this season on Friday night, this time at North Oconee.

Like the last time the two teams met in December at Oconee County, a full gymnasium saw the Lady Titans and Titans from North Oconee coming away with victories.

The Lady Titans scored 45 points in the second and third quarters combined and defeated the Lady Warriors 59-29. The Titans maintained a double-digit lead throughout the game and defeated the Warriors 63-52.

For photos of Friday night’s game, click here

“What a great crowd. A great crowd and great energy in the gym,” said Lady Titans head coach Erick Willis.

The Lady Titans went on a 7-0 run in the first quarter after getting down 2-0 and they led 8-6 after the first quarter.

“I told them to keep doing what we were doing,” Willis said. “We changed our press a little bit. We made a couple of adjustments and it paid off.

“They were still confident. They were a little hesitant to shoot in the first quarter. The magnitude of the rivalry sometimes makes us hesitant against Oconee. We were like that in the first quarter. Once they got sweating and feeling good, that went away.”

Oconee County’s Emma Deal hit a short jumper with 6:19 left in the second quarter to cut North Oconee’s lead to 12-10 but when Lady Titan senior Emma Weynand hit a 3-pointer with 5:37 left in the half, that started a 21-0 run and the Lady Titans took a 33-10 lead into halftime.

“Our defensive intensity picked up. We got some quick steals, buckets off of the press and it kind of snowballed,” Willis said. “It was all based on our defense because offensively, we didn’t shoot the ball that well tonight. When you are making layups, it helps with your offensive production.”

The run by the Lady Titans continued in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Warriors 20-5 to take a 53-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

“Coming off kind of slow in the first quarter, we knew we had to get going and get some intensity and energy,” said Lady Titans senior Camryn Williams. “We started pressing and scored a bunch of points off of that. It gave our team momentum and helped us secure the win.

“We work on defense every day. It is one of our strengths so we try to take pride in our defense.”

Williams led the Lady Titans with 20 points. Aubrey Monroe had 12 points. Weynand had 11 points and is now 82 points away from scoring 1,000 career points. Holly Stroman had five points. Maddie Thorpe had four points. Carson Dickens had three points. Keller Barks and Shekya Watson both had two points.

The top-ranked Lady Titans improved to 17-2 overall and 5-0 in the region.

“Being No. 1, other teams have the mentality that they have nothing to lose and we have everything to lose,” Williams said. “With this being a rivalry game, we knew we had to come in with the right mindset and do our best and prove we are the No. 1 team in 4A.

“My freshman year, I never would have thought we would have this great of a team. I love all of my teammates. It has been great.”

The Lady Warriors were led by Sara English’s eight points. Kaitlyn Corral had five points. Kate McCurley, Julia Peroni, Carmen Pavao and Deal all had four points.

The Lady Warriors were missing head coach Jeanette Looney, who was out sick, and three players were out with a concussion.

“I believed in the girls. I knew they could do it. We had a good high after the game on Tuesday night, (a 44-43 loss to St. Pius,” said Lady Warriors assistant coach Faith Hoyt. “We just forgot how to play basketball (in the second quarter). We forgot how to execute our offense. We forgot how to break a press. We stopped running our defense and stopped boxing out and kind of gave up.”

The Titans led 16-7 after the first quarter of the boys’ game and built a 22-9 lead with 6:07 left, but the Warriors cut the lead to 27-17 at halftime.

Two baskets in the first minute helped the Warriors cut the lead to six points but after two missed free throws by the Warriors, the Titans built the lead back up to 12 points with 4:42 left in the third quarter.

After a 3-pointer by Ty Paschal but the lead to 37-28 with 3:17 left in the quarter, the Titans went on a 10-2 run and the Titans went into the fourth quarter with a 49-32 lead.

“I am real proud of the way our kids played. We were very resilient. We don’t let things bother us,” said Titans head coach Dave Gascho. “That second half started, we were up 10 and they cut it to six right away and had a chance to cut it to four. Our kids didn’t get rattled. There isn’t much that rattles them. They stay focused. They stay within our system and play hard. That is all you can ask for.”

Matthew Quint, who only had two points in the first quarter and seven in the first half, finished the game with 27 points. He had 12 in the third quarter, with 10 of them coming in a span of two minutes.

“He came to me on the sideline and said, ‘Coach, I want the ball. Give me the ball.’ He doesn’t ever ask me that. He did a good job,” Gascho said. “He is a good go-to player, as well as Jack Chambers. We had the loss on Tuesday and there was a four-minute span we went with them not getting a touch. We focused all week in practice that they have to have touches. The kids know that. The kids know they are better players when those guys get their touches and it showed tonight.”

Chambers had 11 points for the Titans. Greg Pottier and Candler Murphy both had eight points. Turner Daniel had four points. Adam Weynand had three points. Jack Taylor had two points.

“I didn’t feel very well when I woke up. I had two IV bags put in me this morning but around game time, I felt alright,” Chambers said. “I was a little tired but it’s a rivalry game. You have to play through it. It’s really fun. There is no game like it.

“Once we got to a pretty big lead, we were able to cruise the rest of the game and play some defense and keep them at arm’s length.”

Rahul Das led the Warriors with 17 points. Roques Dowdy had 12 points. Paschal had 10 points. Jordan Story and Chris Johnson both had six points. Parker Fox had two points.

The Warriors were coming off a win against ninth-ranked St. Pius on Tuesday night.

“Where our program is at, we are trying to maintain every night a certain consistency with what we do. What do we do? We rebound and play defense. Tonight, North Oconee played that role a little bit,” said Warriors head coach Thad Burgess. “They were super on the boards. Defensively they were good. We struggle scoring. We knew that. The last six or seven games, we had 15 or 16 or 17 at the half but we have been fortunate enough to keep the other team low too. I never felt we got into what we needed to do. We made a run at the beginning of the second half. We made two straight buckets and had our best free-throw shooter shooting two shots. He missed both and we seemed to never get back in it.

“North Oconee played super. They were coming off a couple of tough losses. They were very focused. Matthew and Jack were really good defensively tonight. They were the difference in maintaining things for North. When we made a run, they seemed to always be in the right place to get a loose ball and they shoot free throws.

“It was a great atmosphere and North Oconee did a great job. They were super. They played well and the better team won tonight. There was no doubt.”