on OCAF offering wide array of winter/spring art classes

Comments Off on OCAF offering wide array of winter/spring art classes

The Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation has opened registration for the Winter/Spring 2017 art classes and workshops.

Among the classes offered are watercolor, painting, portraits, writing, pottery, metalwork, bagpipes, drawing, acting and bookbinding.

For more information, go to www.ocaf.com under Art Education or call (706) 769-4565.

About Author staff