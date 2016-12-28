Oconee 4-H team headed to Denver after Cotton Bowl win at Rock Eagle

The Oconee County 4-H Consumer Judging Team won first place at the Georgia 4-H Cotton Bowl and Consumer Jamboree held recently at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton.

Ayah Abdelwahab was recognized as the Third High Individual and Harrison Williams was the Fifth High Individual, competing against more than 50 4-H members from across the state.

The team will represent Georgia 4-H at the Western National 4-H Round Up in Denver, Colo.

The team members (from left) are 4-H Extension Agent coach Kelle Ashley, Mennah Abdelwahab, Harrison Williams, Ayah Abdelwahab and Kiana Washington. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

