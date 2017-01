Oconee author speaks to Pilot Club about her first book

Local author Mandi Mathis spoke to the Pilot Club of Oconee County recently about her book, “The Littlest Inventor.” Mathis, left, is shown with Pilot member Dennise Grayson.

The book is based in large part on Mathis’ son, who was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome.

The book was printed by a publisher that produces sensory-related books and is illustrated by Danielle Ragogna, a resident of Oconee County and a friend of Mathis.

