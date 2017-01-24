Oconee County blotter

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

HOME LOOTED: On Jan. 12, Deputy Frank Smith was dispatched to a home on Orchard Drive, Watkinsville, where a man reported someone entered his home after he left for about two hours to run an errand. The thieves stole an engagement ring valued at $3,100, along with $2,000 cash and other jewelry along with a safe and passports, all valued at $6,970.

THEFT: On Jan. 12, a resident of Brookshire Drive, Bogart, reported someone entered her vehicle and stole $411 worth of property, including a tennis bag, rain coat and a pair of Tiffany sunglasses. She discovered the theft on Jan. 6.

THEFT: On Jan. 13, an employee at Just Medical on Jamestown Boulevard reported someone stole a copy of a chair design.

THEFT: On Jan. 13, a 23-year-old resident of Athens Ridge Apartments reported someone stole a grill, valued at $150, off the back porch of his apartment.

WALLET MISSING: On Jan. 14, a 29-year-old Watkinsville reported she was at A.J.’s Food Mart off U.S. Highway 78 near Bogart, where she laid her wallet down on her boat trailer. The woman, who was going fishing, went inside the store to make a purchase and realized she left the wallet. When she returned, the wallet was gone.

MAN CHARGED: On Jan. 16, deputies were dispatched to a dispute on Rogers Road in Bogart. Officers arrived and found 44-year-old Chris Toole standing in the yard. He told the deputies that two people in the house had an argument. Kelly Handley, 49, told deputies he had loaned his phone to his daughter, and when it was returned, he found lewd text messages from a man, which led to an argument with the young woman. The woman said she was slapped in the face during the dispute. Handley was charged with battery under the state Family Violence Act.

THEFT: On Jan. 17, Deputy David Gueth met with a resident of Simonton Bridge Road, Watkinsville, who said a package containing his prescription medicines was stolen from his porch.

FRAUD: On Jan. 17, a resident of Oaklake Terrace Road, Bogart, reported that he came home from vacation and found two credit cards in his mail. He did not apply for the cards, and he subsequently discovered that two more cards were applied for in his name.

SHOPLIFTER ESCAPES: On Jan. 17, Deputy Mike McKeel was dispatched to Walmart, where a man was confronted about stealing clothing and toiletries. The man dropped the items in the parking lot and fled in a dark-colored vehicle. The suspect was described only as a white male in his mid-30s.

SHOPLIFTER ESCAPES: On Jan. 17, Deputy Frank Smith was dispatched to Best Buy, where a shoplifter fled from the store with $210 worth of electronic merchandise. The suspect was described as a white woman in her 20s with blond or strawberry hair.

THEFT: On Jan. 18, Deputy Timothy Kirkham was dispatched to meet with a 51-year-old Bishop man, who said someone went onto his property off High Shoals Road and stole $1,900 worth of lawn-maintenance equipment. The items were removed from a trailer sometime between 8 p.m. Jan. 17 and 7 a.m. Jan. 18.

BURGLARY: On Jan. 18, a resident of Welllington Drive, Bogart, reported someone entered his home between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and stole two iPads valued at $1,000.

MAN ARRESTED: On Jan. 18, deputies were dispatched about 10:30 a.m. to a store on Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville, where two men were reported to be fighting. The officer was told that a 37-year-old Watkinsville man was holding a sign up protesting the business, when Christopher Dean Yarborough arrived and took the sign from the man and ripped it apart.

During the confrontation, the Watkinsville man said, Yarborough punched him. The men had a problem in connection with the Watkinsville man’s desire to be released from a lease involving the business.

Paperwork was obtained to get him off the lease, and the deputies left the store. However, they were called back to the store about 1 p.m. after the victim told a deputy that Yarborough had punched him in the mouth, causing his lip to bleed.

Yarborough had left in a red van, which a deputy stopped on Georgia Highway 53 near Union Church Road. Yarborough was charged with battery. He was later released on a $5,000 bond. Yarborough, 34, gave authorities two addresses, one in in Burgaw, N.C., and another in Monroe.