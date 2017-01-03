Oconee County, looking to 2040, begins planning process

Oconee County planners want people in the county south of Athens to start thinking about what it ought to look like in the future.

The county is beginning the process of updating its state-mandated “Joint Comprehensive Plan” for the county and its four towns, Bishop, Bogart, North High Shoals and Watkinsville, Oconee County Planning Director B.R. White told Oconee County Commission members last week.

Having an undated plan is a state requirement to be eligible for many state grant, assistance and permitting programs.

State rules require public involvement in the planning, and part of that will be the appointment of a “stakeholders” committee that’s supposed to represent major interest groups in the county.

Oconee’s new county commission will appoint the group — typically 20 to 25 people, said outgoing county commission chairman Melvin Davis. The process over the next several months will also include a number of public meetings designed to give other citizens a chance to participate in the planning process, he said.

The plans eventually developed will go on file with the state and Oconee’s county and municipal governments, and are intended to guide the county’s development.

One central feature of the county’s existing plan, adopted in 2007, is a sharp difference in development goals for the county’s northern and southern fractions.

The 2007 plan sought to contain development to the northern part of the county, near Athens and fast-growing Barrow and Walton counties, but to keep most of the rest of the county rural and agricultural. Oconee residents often cite that rural feel as a reason they live there, and in 2006, Progressive Farmer named Oconee County one of the three best rural counties to live in.

With a population that’s nearly 90 percent white, Oconee has also become one of the state’s wealthiest counties, measured by household income, and its public school system is now considered one of state’s highest-achieving.

Maintaining that pastoral feel may become increasingly difficult, however. Between, 1980 and 2010, Oconee County nearly tripled in population, from 12,427 to 32,808, and at times in those years has been of the fastest-growing counties in the nation.

If the county continues to grow at the pace of the past three decades, its population in 2040 will be at nearly 87,000 — about the size of Clarke County in 1990.

New pressures have grown along with the population.

Developers backed with state and federal financial incentives hope to install one of the state’s largest solar farms on more than 200 farmland acres near Bogart, for example — an electric generating facility the size of more than 200 Wal-Marts. The plan is bitterly opposed by neighbors in the area around the intersection of Dials Mill and McNutt Creek roads, which is becoming more residential, and as in many other counties, Oconee’s zoning and land-use rules weren’t drawn up with such installations in mind.

Water issues are also increasingly coming up in the county as its road and sewage treatment systems grow along with county’s population and commercial sector.

A planned four-laning and bypass of U.S. Highway 441 around Bishop could impact several streams, for example, while homeowners with land on Calls Creek have organized to fight the county’s planned gravity-fed sewer line down the creek.