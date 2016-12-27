Oconee County’s Ansley McClain signs with Emmanuel to play volleyball

When Ansley McClain was a seventh grader, her best friend asked her to play volleyball. Six years later, McClain was sitting in the field house at Oconee County High School signing to play college volleyball at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs.

“My best friend played because her older sister played. She asked me to try out and I went for it to see what happens,” McClain said. “Five or six years later, here we are and I am playing in college. I am very thankful for my best friend.”

McClain started playing in seventh grade the position she ended up getting recruited to play – setter.

“My coach (in seventh grade) said I had really big hands and that I would be great for the spot,” McClain said.

McClain was surrounded by her friends, family and teammates at last month’s signing ceremony.

“It is really emotional to see all of the love and support I have. I have some great friends and coaches. It is also sad because I know I am ending here at Oconee. It is bittersweet. I am excited for the future,” she said. “I had done a few clinics with my club team last year and I was able to meet the coach. I went to a showcase in Atlanta where she saw me. From there on, it kicked off. I saw the campus. I love the coach so much. She is awesome. I love the campus. They have a good education program, which is what I plan on going into. I love the team. It is a good team atmosphere. I really liked it.”

McClain said volleyball season is her favorite time of the year.

“From the beginning I loved volleyball,” she said. “I give a lot of credit to (former Oconee head coach) Steffi Legall for helping me fall in love with the sport and helping me become the player I am. She pushed me more than anybody. It is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Volleyball wasn’t the only varsity sport McClain played while at Oconee County. Her freshman year, she played soccer, a sport she played since she was 4 years old.

“I gave up soccer to play volleyball because playing in college, you have to devote a lot of time into recruitment and to club ball and I couldn’t do both,” McClain said. “It was hard to go two hours to soccer to two hours to volleyball. Choosing volleyball over soccer was one of the hardest decisions of my life because I played soccer since I was 4 and I always thought I would play soccer in college, but I was worn out with soccer. I loved the team. Oconee has a great soccer team but I fell in love with volleyball.”