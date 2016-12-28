on Oconee Sheriff’s Office cheers up children at Athens hospitals

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office sent some Christmas cheer to children being treated at hospitals in Athens recently.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and elves visited Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Hospital on Dec. 20 to deliver coloring books, candy canes, crayons and other items to the children and parents.

Among those taking on the roles as Christmas characters were patrol Lt. Jeremy Wasdin, CHAMPS Officer Kandy Marchman and the sheriff’s Executive Assistant, Tammy Gilstrap. Stacy Anglin, an employee at Piedmont, also dressed up as an elf to help with spreading the cheer.

Gilstrap spearheaded the effort to bring a special cheer to the kids.

Besides the two hospitals, the trio also visited kids at the Clute Barrow Nelson Children’s Center.

