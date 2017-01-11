Comments Off on Oil paintings by Melody Croft on exhibit at Oconee library

The Oconee County Library is hosting an exhibit of artwork by Athens artist Melody Croft during the month of January.

Croft, a graduate of Valdosta State University, sometimes works poems into her oil paintings. The paintings can be viewed during regular library hours.

Croft, a self-taught artist, has had numerous solo exhibits, including several in Athens and Watkinsville and one in Charleston, S.C.

In Croft’s artist’s statement, she said:

“Since 1992, I have read, observed, taken a few classes, and painted whenever I could. In 2001, someone suggested that I try my hand at oil painting, so I did, and I’ve been painting in oils pretty much exclusively ever since.

In 2009, I retired from teaching and became a full time artist. It’s strange being ‘50-something’ and starting again when society views people my age as ‘long in tooth’ and ‘passed one’s prime.’ Placing the watercolor brush into the well of paint in 1992, however, was the beginning of me as an artist. So I consider my artist self to be a mere ‘20-something!’ Yes, I am an emerging artist; learning with every stroke of my paint brush.”

“A painting begins with something I have seen or experienced and slowly transforms into something more,” she wrote.

