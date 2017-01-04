Quint becomes ninth North Oconee player to score 1,000th career point

In the second game of the Rome Holiday Classic last Thursday, North Oconee senior Matthew Quint became the ninth player from the basketball program to reach 1,000 career points when he scored 23 points in the Titans’ win against Armuchee.

“I have seen past players get it and I have always had that mentality of getting it. Shots started falling. My job is to score so I was glad I got to accomplish that goal that I have always had,” Quint said.

He is the fifth boys’ player from the school to score 1,000 career points. Will Kenimer scored 1,077 points from 2004-07. Amir Arabnia scored 1,109 points from 2009-13. Nick Colvin scored 1,112 points from 2009-13. Ethan Dobberstein scored 1,229 points from 2011-15.

Brooke Hubbard is the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,400 points from 2009-13 for the Lady Titans. Ginny Channell had 1,367 points from 2010-14. Pilar Harden scored 1,233 points from 2004-08. Brooke Satterfield scored 1,070 points from 2007-11.

“It is cool to become part of the club,” Quint said. “It is pretty exciting growing up seeing it and then finally being able to be a part of it.”

Quint entered the season with around 700 career points.

“We were on the way to Rome and coach said I was close and was probably going to get it in the next couple of games,” Quint said. “I ended getting it in the second game of the three games we had at Rome. It was a good surprise.”

Titans’ head coach David Gascho said one of Chambers’ strength is his versatility.

“He can do a little bit of everything,” Gascho said. “He is one of the best shooting guards that has come through here at 6-3, 6-4. He can get up above the rim and slam it down if he needs to. He can do a little bit of everything. He rebounds well. He defends well. He is so versatile. It is really nice.

“He didn’t really grow until midway through his freshman year. He shot up quite a bit. He had some good games in middle school. You could see he was going to turn into a special player. It was just a matter of when. He needed to put some meat on him, which he did. He grew to be 6-3, 6-4 now. He can leap. It has been great. We knew about his sophomore year he was going to be a special player for us.”

Quint could be joined by teammate Jack Chambers in the 1,000-point club. Gascho said Chambers is around 150 points away.

“That would be pretty cool. He will get it,” Quint said. “I am excited for him and I know he is excited. It is pretty cool to have two 1,000 point scorers on the same team. I have played with him since third or fourth grade. We have played together forever so it would be nice to see him accomplish that too.”

If Chambers does score his 1,000th career point, it would be the second time in program history the team had two players score their 1,000th career point in the same season. Colvin and Arabnia did it in 2013. Hubbard also did it for the Lady Titans in 2013.

“We have always wanted to stay together. We have played with each other forever so I know where he is going to be and I know what he wants to do,” Quint said. “We made it to the first round of state last year and we want to move past that this year. It was a nice awakening because that was the first time in 10 years we got to the state tournament. Now that we got a taste of it, we want to get past that first round and go as deep as we can.”

The Titans ended up winning two out of three games in the holiday tournament last week in Rome. They also defeated Model 57-46 in a game Quint had 27 points.

“It was a good tournament,” Quint said. “It was our last tune-up for our region play and we were glad to win two out of three. It was good momentum.”

The Titans enter the 2017 portion of the schedule with an 8-6 overall record and a 1-0 region record with a win against Oconee County.

“We beat a couple of 7A schools, some 6A and 5A schools to give us momentum. They were good team wins,” Quint said. “Our region is pretty tough. We are confident in ourselves. As long as we play as a team, I think we can do very well in the region.”

Gascho said Quint has a chance at breaking the school record but added they weren’t keeping track of points.

“We are keeping track of wins,” he said. “(The season) has been excellent. We are 8-6. We have played some good schools. We have been in about every ball game. There have been a couple that got out of hand but credit to them, they are good basketball programs. It has been a successful season so far. Our goal is to hang a banner up there. We are the only program left in the school that doesn’t have one for a region championship. That is where our minds are at right now.”