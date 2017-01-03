Recycle Christmas trees Saturday at Harris Shoals Park, Home Depot

Recycling a Christmas tree is a smart thing to do for the environment.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, people can drop off their trees at Harris Shoals Park in Watkinsville and at Home Depot off the Oconee Connector.

In return, people get a free tree seedling to plant and some seed packets.

“We’re excited to be able to offer two sites to give people in two locations access,” said Cindy Pritchard, executive director for the Keep Oconee County Beautiful Commission.

The free trees are offered on this day by the Oconee Lions Club and the Georgia Forestry Commission. People can drop off their trees at these locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tree swap is part of the “Bring One for the Chipper” program, now in its 26th year and sponsored by the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.

“It’s very popular in Georgia,” Pritchard said. “We have the largest ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ program in the United States.”

The trees donated at the locations will be turned into mulch and made available to local residents, she said.

In some areas, she said the trees are placed in lakes and ponds to create fish habitat.