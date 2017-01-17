Students from Oconee awarded scholarships at MLK banquet

The Athens Area Human Relations Council, Inc. shared more than $10,000 in scholarships to Athens-area high school seniors on Jan. 14, including six students from Oconee County schools.

The awards were part of the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship banquet, which featured former University of Georgia Social Work Dean Maurice C. Daniels as keynote speaker.

The inaugural Rev. David H. Nunnally Community Service Scholarships were awarded to high school seniors from local schools at the banquet.

“The 2017 scholarship honorees are outstanding,” AAHRC President Marvin J. Nunnally said. “We had some tough choices to make with our scholarship committee. We appreciate the generous support of our donors. We are extremely excited to share the Rev. David H. Nunnally, Sr. Community Service Scholarship to a deserving high school senior. Rev. Nunnally was passionate about giving back to the community. We wanted to find the student with a similar passion and reward that student with a special scholarship.”

Those awarded scholarships from Oconee were:

Oconee County High School: Maiya Wingfield and Destyne Pope.

North Oconee High School: Renee Silva, Kristen Kent, Kia Blankenship and Lanier Lowrey.

“I want to congratulate the Athens Area Human Relations Council on continuing my husband’s work,” said retired educator Illene Nunnally. “David always wanted kids to get an education because he and I knew it was the key to breaking barriers and laying a foundation for success. He dedicated so much time and effort in making sure this program was a success. The bottom line is that he dared to dream and challenged others around him to catch the vision. The students breathe life in what the committee stands for — especially spreading love.”

About Author staff