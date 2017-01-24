Comments Off on Two Athens Academy students selected to All-State Orchestra

Athens Academy seventh-grader Daniel Huang (left) on violin and eighth-grader Alex Oh on viola were selected to participate in the 2017 Georgia Music Educators Association’s Middle School All-State Orchestras.

Daniel is the son of Jason Huang and Kay Wang of Athens, and Alex is the son of Eugene Oh and Candice Kang of Athens.

Hundreds of orchestra students from across the state auditioned at The Westminster Schools in Atlanta earlier this month for a seat in these prestigious orchestras. The 2017 All-State Orchestras and Bands will rehearse and perform concerts at the Classic Center in Athens on March 2-4.

All-State Orchestra is Georgia’s highest individual honor for school orchestra members. Out of the hundreds of middle school orchestra students that participate in the two-audition process, only 88 violinists, 32 violists, 32 cellists and 16 bassists with the highest scores in the state are selected.

These students form the two GMEA All-State Middle School Orchestras.

About Author staff