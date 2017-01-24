Comments Off on Volunteers turn out to spruce up Hardigree Wildlife Sanctuary

Thin gray clouds dominated the overcast January sky, but temperatures in the 60s eased the bite of winter as dozens of people, mostly young ones, gathered with rakes and shovels at the Hardigree Wildlife Sanctuary outside Watkinsville.

The sanctuary’s overseer, Steve Scruggs, stopped his large Chevrolet SUV near a group of teenagers.

“Are you good. Did you finish your project?” he said.

“Yes,” one replied.

“Good. We’ll get you another one,” Scruggs responded.

These youngsters and adults had volunteered their time to help at the wildlife sanctuary on the Jan. 16 MLK holiday, a time when schools were out and students had free time. Many of the volunteers were Boy Scouts and members of the Oconee County High Beta Club.

Scruggs and his wife, Sharon, had organized the day to do odd jobs at the sanctuary, an 88-acre tract of woodlands and meadows operating under the nonprofit Hardigree Wildlife Sanctuary Mission. The Scruggs, who operate the mission, are overseeing the improvements to the land, which they plan to use for educational programs.

On this day, some young men were watching over a fire where small limbs and forest debris were burning, while others cleaned an area inside a hardwood forest that will one day be a primitive camping area. A fire pit surrounded with tree trunk stools was already in place, although the pit has yet to host its first campfire.

Others worked on the old Vivian Ward homeplace, which serves as the mission office. There was gravel for volunteers to spread along a water-rutted driveway, while others stacked firewood cut from a fallen tree.

In one stretch of trees that intersected two meadows, Scruggs said he plans to build an above ground wildlife viewing station.

“Basically, it’s a glorified deer stand. But I want it where Mom can come and the daughter, son and Dad with lunch and binoculars and camera and view something they’ve never seen before — deer interacting with each other and turkey eating insects and scratching.”

The sanctuary was established in 1992 by the land’s owner, Vivian Ward, who established it in honor of her grandfather, David Henry Hardigree. For years it was managed by the Oconee River Resource Conservation & Development Council, but the group eventually lost funding to maintain the tract. Ward died in 2003.

Scruggs, an avid hunter and conservationist, wants to use the sanctuary as a nonprofit group to educate youth about wildlife. He has spoken to thousands of schoolchildren over the years in his “Let’s Get Wild” program, in which he talks about the animals of the forest and why people hunt. The program was once recognized by Outdoor Life magazine.

Scruggs is a strong advocate of having children experience and learn about the outdoors.

He recommends the book “Last Child in the Woods” by Richard Louv, which promotes the notion that children need contact with nature to remain healthy.

“He has hit the nail on the head,” Scruggs commented. “We cannot separate our children from nature and what nature teaches us.”

The longterm goal is to build a 5,000-square-foot building with classrooms that will accommodate school groups and community meetings. The building would also house organization offices, leaving the old homeplace to become a museum.

He wants the sanctuary to serve students from throughout the region, not only for classroom instruction but for actual forays into the forests. It’s a goal he and his wife have set for the sanctuary.

“We will get there. I promise you. We will get there,” said the man who extols the outdoors.

The Scruggs are seeking donations and offering memberships to the sanctuary for individuals and families that will give them daily access to the property.

For more information people can e-mail info@hardigreewildlifesanctuary.org.