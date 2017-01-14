WCA girls get homecoming victory over Peachtree Academy

Homecoming for Westminster Christin Academy was six days later than it was originally supposed to be because of the predicted winter storm on January 7, but on Friday night against Peachtree Academy, several alumni from WCA showed up for Homecoming.

The Lady Lions picked up a 47-32 win against the Lady Panthers while the Lions came up just short, falling 54-50 to the Panthers.

Sallie Schutz didn’t have a 3-pointer in the game but she went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line and finished with 22 points against a physical Peachtree squad.

Rachel Snyder had eight points. Abigail Snyder and Lauren McCullough both had seven points. Hadley Kirsche had two points and Taylor Coile had one point.

“I thought they played amazing. That is the best we have played them since I have been here, and it’s my third year here. They looked good. Every time we play them we are a little nervous because they are a really physical team and they are bigger than us, but we did what we needed to do,” said head coach Morgan Cogswell. “We played smart. We played great defense and some people who have been needing to hit their shots really showed up to play tonight, particularly Rachel Snyder. She is our big post player and she is 5-7 and that is generous. She played great. She had her best game all season. Sallie wasn’t hitting her 3-point shots so we adjusted. We said, ‘Make the shot we know you can make.’ She changed her game and drove. It is always disappointing when your 3s don’t fall and you are a 3-point shooter but she didn’t let it get her down. She attacked the basket. I am really proud. It is always fun to beat a rival.”

Cogswell said she is always worried when the Lady Lions play Peachtree because of the Panthers’ ability to quickly come back from a large deficit.

The Lady Lions led 7-2 after the first quarter but the Lady Panthers tied the game at 11-11 early in the second quarter.

“They have got an awesome 3-point shooter. They have got some athletic girls who can take a 10-point lead and diminish it in about 30 seconds,” Cogswell said. “We had to keep on putting the gas on and finish.”

The Lady Lions finished the second quarter on a 7-2 run to take an 18-13 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Lady Lions outscored the Lady Panthers 18-10 to lead 36-23 after three quarters.

“They were running a 1-3-1 and we adjusted to not go to their trap,” Cogswell said. “They executed it really well. They came out playing lights out in the third quarter. It was awesome.”

The Lady Lions improved to 11-2 overall with the victory.

“This is exactly where we want to be,” Cogswell said. “Earlier this week we did not look good. We looked really rusty from Christmas break. They worked hard in practice to correct some things and tonight they came out playing. If we can keep up this momentum, I am pretty confident that we will look really good going into the postseason.”

In the boys’ game, the Lions took an 18-13 lead after one quarter thanks in large part to Landon Street’s 11 points in the quarter and the Lions going 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. Street knocked down three 3-pointers in the quarter and Seth Marbut went 4-for-4 from the line.

The Lions didn’t get another 3-pointer to fall until midway in the fourth quarter when Corey Phillips drained a 3.

Robert King hit two 3s, turning a 52-44 deficit into a 53-50 deficit with 17 seconds left.

The Panthers hit one of two free throws late in the game to seal the 54-50 win.

“We played to the best of our ability tonight. That was fun,” said Lions head coach Casey Clayton. “If we play hard in every game, we have a chance to win. They did that tonight and it was awesome.

“We hit some shots. I wish we could have hit some a little sooner. It probably would have been a different turnout. You just play hard and let the chips fall where they may.”

Street finished the game with 17 points to lead the Lions. Xander Haymore had 10 points. Marbut had seven points. King had six points. Thomas Dickerson and Phillips both had five points.

“We have gotten better. They play hard, which is the biggest part of it,” Clayton said. “The key to everything we do is just play hard. You can compete any night, any strategy that you have, if you play hard. That’s the biggest thing we work on. They are starting to buy into it. You see the improvement. They are getting better.”