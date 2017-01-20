Westminster Christian middle school teams eyeing postseason

The regular season is winding down for Westminster Christian Academy’s middle school basketball teams with both focusing on getting better for the upcoming postseason.

Both teams lost on Thursday afternoon against Hebron Christian in a non-conference game. The Lady Lions lost 42-7 and the Lions lost 57-19.

“This is one of the team’s our AD put on the schedule as a benchmark for us,” said Lions head coach Joe Earley. “This is the type of level we want to get to. It’s great for these kids to come and play against guys like this who are obviously working at their game. They are well coached. I like the way our guys responded. It was a physical game and they responded to it well. The first half they were a little timid. In the second half they responded and played aggressively and they played well.”

“It’s just one game. The biggest part of our season is still in front of us with the playoffs,” said Lady Lions head coach Jared Clark. “Hebron is a great team and they played very well tonight. We didn’t have our best effort by any means but I am super proud of the girls. The second half I thought we played better. For us, we talk about every single day is our goal is to get better. When you lose a game like this, you try to reflect on how do you get better through a game that wasn’t close? For them, part of that is learning that every day in practice you have to improve your skills. You have to work together. You have to be determined not to give up when things get tough. I am not worried about this team. It’s one game out of 16 that we have played. You respect your opponent. They are a great opponent. We move forward and go back to work tomorrow and try to get better.”

Elise Piotrowski had four points. Lauren Castello had three points. The Lady Lions are 14-2 overall with hopes of improving on last season’s finish.

“Last year we lost in the sectional game by one point on a last-second shot,” said Lady Lions head coach Jared Clark. “They are very determined this year. We have a strong eighth-grade class. It’s their last time through middle school. They are excited about having the chance to win the sectional and move on into the state tournament. I am disappointed in today’s outcome but I am not concerned about this team and the future and where we end up.”

Carson Greene had seven points for the Lions. Seth Lowry had five points. Patrick Butts had four points. JT Tomlin had two points. Jacob Garcia had one point. The Lions are 5-10 overall.

“We have got three more games and then we play in the sectional tournament at Bethlehem. That is why we are playing teams like this – to get ready for the postseason,” Earley said. “That is what matters. We have got a strong region with HALO and Bethlehem in our region. I like our chances in the boys keep improving. It should be fun.”

The sectionals are February 2-3 at Bethlehem Christian and the state tournament is February 11 in Macon.