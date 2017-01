Years ago, people were warned about a bear in Harris Shoals Park

Harris Shoals Park in Watkinsville is often a place for walks, picnics and play.

But a few years ago, a bear was seen in the park.

As a precaution, the city put up signs warning folks that they may encounter one.

The bear apparently left town on its own as no one reported any confrontations with the big hairy animal. (Photo by WAYNE FORD)

