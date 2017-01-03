Young Oconee musicians perform at fundraising concert in Athens
- By staff – January 3, 2017
- Comments Off on Young Oconee musicians perform at fundraising concert in Athens
The rock band Zenith Blue performs a song with Clarke Central graduate Kady Bortle on vocals, Oconee High student Parker Allen on guitar, Druv Prackash of North Oconee High on guitar, Jacob Samuelson on bass and Ethan Houseman on drums. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)
Several young musicians from Oconee County participated in a benefit concert on Dec. 16 at The Foundry in Athens to raise money for the Meals on Wheels program sponsored by the Athens Community Council on Aging.
The concert featured middle and high school students and recent graduates from the Athens area.
Groups included Zenith Blue and The Varsity Band.
The Voltures perform at the Meals on Wheels Benefit Concert held in mid-December at The Foundry in Athens. Grace Kanavage, an Oconee County Middle School student, sings. Alex Redmon, a Clarke Central High student, plays guitar. Blaze Mason, a Madison County High student, drums. Jake Pence, a Clarke Middle School student, plays bass. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)
Singer Connor Byers, an Oconee County High student, performs with bandmates at the Foundry. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)
Young Oconee musicians perform at fundraising concert in Athens
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)