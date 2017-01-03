on Young Oconee musicians perform at fundraising concert in Athens

Several young musicians from Oconee County participated in a benefit concert on Dec. 16 at The Foundry in Athens to raise money for the Meals on Wheels program sponsored by the Athens Community Council on Aging.

The concert featured middle and high school students and recent graduates from the Athens area.

Groups included Zenith Blue and The Varsity Band.

